LoP Atishi writes to Education Minister Ashish Sood demanding opening of three schools in Rohini, Kirari & Sunder Nagri

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, Atishi on Saturday wrote to Education Minister Ashish Sood demanding immediate opening of three fully-constructed Delhi Government schools located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri, and Kirari.

In the letter, she stated, “I have come to know through newspaper reports that three fully-ready Delhi Government School buildings located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri and Kirari have not been open for admissions in the current academic session.”

Advertisement

These school buildings were especially built in these densely populated areas due to lack of adequate government schools in the vicinity and the construction was completed between November 2024 and January 2025, the letter read.

Advertisement

“However, despite the buildings being ready, admission to these schools has not started but has been made non-functional due to small issues like power and water connections – issues that lie within the ambit of your government,” she added.

The LoP demanded that the schools should be made functional immediately after the completion of ongoing summer vacations.