LoP Atishi writes to Delhi Police Commissioner over assault, murder of 9-year-old girl

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Monday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, demanding urgent action in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl in North East Delhi.

She also requested an immediate meeting between a delegation of AAP MLAs and the Commissioner to discuss the alarming state of women’s and children’s safety in the capital.

Atishi, who met the victim’s family earlier in the day, expressed deep anguish.

“The brutal assault and murder of this child once again raises serious questions about the safety of women and young children in Delhi. The family’s only demand is justice and the strictest punishment for the culprits,” she said.

Raising concerns about the ongoing investigation, Atishi noted that the main accused remained at large even after three days.

“This is shocking and reflects poorly on the seriousness of the Delhi Police’s probe,” she remarked.

In her letter, Atishi urged the Commissioner to ensure swift justice and accountability.

“An AAP delegation seeks an urgent meeting with you given the gravity of the situation,” she wrote, pressing for immediate police intervention.