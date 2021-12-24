Lookout notice against former TN minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in cheating case

Virudhunagar police has issued a lookout circular against former Minister and AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji in a cheating case.

On December 17, the former minister had escaped from a public meeting on learning that his anticipatory bail plea in a cheating case related to job fraud was rejected by the Madras High Court.

Superintendent of Viruduhunagar police M. Manoharan issued the circular a couple of days ago and have and have passed it on to all International airports in the country to prevent the former minister from escaping abroad.

Rajenthra Bhalaji is accused of duping several job seekers promising them jobs in “Aavin”, the milk cooperative of Tamil Nadu government while he was the Minister for Diary Development during the previous AIADMK rule.

Virudhunagar police told IANS that eight special teams have been formed to nab the absconder and police is on a look out for him but he has so far evaded arrest.

The district police have registered two cases of cheating against the former minister. Immediately after the news of his anticipatory bail being rejected had come, the former minister changed three cars and left through rural areas of the district to escape from the police dragnet.

A former functionary of the AIADMK, Vijaya Nallathambi has also filed a case against Rajenthra Bhalaji stating that he had handed over Rs 1.60 crore to the former minister that he had collected from several job seekers.