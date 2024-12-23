Light rain keeps the day cold, AQI remains ‘severe’ in Delhi

The national capital woke to another day of foggy morning followed by light drizzle on Monday that kept the temperature low, however the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘severe’ category.

As per the 24-hour bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI at 406 which lies in the ‘severe’ category.

A total of 24 stations recorded an AQI of above 400 including Alipur at 444, Wazirpur 458, Rohini 463, Anand Vihar 442, Jahangirpuri 445 and Mundka 448 among others.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 8.6 degree Celsius, with the city receiving light rainfall and a cloudy atmosphere prevailing throughout the day.

Minimum temperatures were recorded below 0 degree C in many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh; 5-10 degree C over plains, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the IMD said.

There has been a rise in minimum temperature up to one degree C over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature over Delhi was in the range of 22 to 24 degree C and 7 to 11 degree C, the weather department added.

Shallow fog was reported at Safdarjung airport with a lowest visibility of 600 meters at 10:30 am. Additionally, Palam airport registered the lowest visibility of 800 meters. Mainly smog, shallow fog conditions with predominant surface wind from variable direction with wind speed reaching 4-8 kmph prevailed during the past 24 hours, it said.