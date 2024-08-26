LG biggest enemy of Delhi’s environment: Sanjay Singh

In a fresh attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over alleged felling of 1,100 trees in Satbari ridge area, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday called the former the “biggest enemy” of the city’s environment.

Singh, who is also the AAP MP in Rajya Sabha, has demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, the MP said, “All over the world, including in India, be it the central government, state government, social organizations, all are concerned about saving the environment. And for that, a campaign which is being run is the tree plantation campaign. Trees are life for us. But in Delhi, the LG here, who has been appointed by the BJP to destroy Delhi, is engaged in destroying trees.”

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The LG is engaged in destroying those trees which are said to give life to the people. As many as 1,100 trees were cut down by the Delhi LG, not a single word came from the BJP. Even the Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded, the BJP has maintained silence.”

“The BJP which criticizes Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP day and night, is not uttering a word against the LG despite being repeatedly reprimanded in the SC. This means that the BJP is fully involved in the destruction of Delhi along with the LG. These trees were not cut for no reason,” Singh said.

The parliamentarian further said, “The UTTIPEC (Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre) which decides where and how roads will be laid in Delhi comes under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and is headed by the LG. The roadmap by UTTIPEC was that roads will be built on the land of farmhouses, their land will be acquired to carve out/widen roads.”

“What deal was made with the BJP people ? What deal was made with the LG with the farmhouse owners ? Why the trees were felled and the road was laid instead of building the road on the land of the farmhouses” he questioned

Singh added, “This is not only an attempt to kill the environment, but it is also a matter of a very big investigation as to why did the LG cut 1,100 trees to save the farmhouses on the land where the road was originally to be laid on the land of the farmhouses.”