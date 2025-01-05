LG approves relaxation in recruitment criteria for anti-Sikh riot victims

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved full relaxation in

required educational qualification and age, up to 55 years, for 88

applications for employment from victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

This relaxation has been approved for their appointment in government

service for the post of MTS, the LG office said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Repeated representations had been made in this regard by the Delhi

Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives, and groups

of victims to the LG recently, it said.

Advertisement

“A Rehabilitation Package, including provision of jobs was sanctioned

by MHA, GoI on 16.01.2006, for victims of 1984 anti-sikh riots. The

Revenue Department in a subsequent special drive got 72 applications

out of which appointment was given to 22 applicants by obtaining age

relaxation from then LG,” the LG office said.

In October 2024, Saxena granted full relaxation in required

educational qualification to the post of MTS for leaving out 50

applicants out of the total 72 received during the special drive.

The Revenue Department was also directed to process the cases for

granting employment to one of the children of the applicants wherein

applicants have surpassed the age of employment.

After receiving the directions, the Revenue Department organised

special camps and issued notices in leading newspapers inviting

applications for employment to family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

victims. Subsequently, a total of199 applications were received, of

which 89 candidates were found eligible, but all these were above the

age limit and a few also missed out on the required educational

qualification.

The LG’s approval of the relaxation will clear obstacles of 88

applicants for their appointment as MTS in government service.

Saxena, while according his approval has specifically, mentioned the

plight of victims of 1984 Sikh riots, which he describe as a blot on

Indian democratic traditions, where terrible atrocities were committed

upon a particular minority community, violating all standards of human

rights and which affected many families, taking lives of their single

breadwinners.