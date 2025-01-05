LG approves relaxation in recruitment criteria for anti-Sikh riot victims

LG approves Azimul Haque’s appointment as Delhi Waqf Board CEO
Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved full relaxation in
required educational qualification and age, up to 55 years, for 88
applications for employment from victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
This relaxation has been approved for their appointment in government
service for the post of MTS, the LG office said on Sunday.
Repeated representations had been made in this regard by the Delhi
Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives, and groups
of victims to the LG recently, it said.
“A Rehabilitation Package, including provision of jobs was sanctioned
by MHA, GoI on 16.01.2006, for victims of 1984 anti-sikh riots. The
Revenue Department in a subsequent special drive got 72 applications
out of which appointment was given to 22 applicants by obtaining age
relaxation from then LG,” the LG office said.
In October 2024, Saxena granted full relaxation in required
educational qualification to the post of MTS for leaving out 50
applicants out of the total 72 received during the special drive.
The Revenue Department was also directed to process the cases for
granting employment to one of the children of the applicants wherein
applicants have surpassed the age of employment.
After receiving the directions, the Revenue Department organised
special camps and issued notices in leading newspapers inviting
applications for employment to family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riots
victims. Subsequently, a total of199 applications were received, of
which 89 candidates were found eligible, but all these were above the
age limit and a few also missed out on the required educational
qualification.
The LG’s approval of the relaxation will clear obstacles of 88
applicants for their appointment as MTS in government service.
Saxena, while according his approval has specifically, mentioned the
plight of victims of 1984 Sikh riots, which he describe as a blot on
Indian democratic traditions, where terrible atrocities were committed
upon a particular minority community, violating all standards of human
rights and which affected many families, taking lives of their single
breadwinners.
