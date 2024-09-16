Left-affiliated AISA, SFI to contest DUSU polls in alliance

Ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 27, student organisations, SFI and AISA, announced on Monday to contest the polls in alliance.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), while the All India Students’ Association (AISA) is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation CPI (ML).

AISA will be contesting for the posts of president and vice-president while the SFI will contest for secretary and hoint secretary, Neha AISA’s Delhi secretary told The Statesman.

Announcing the alliance, the Left organisations stated that they would fight the dominance of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the DUSU which is backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Left groups also said that they would release a common manifesto focusing on students’ issues, including fee hikes, hostel accommodations, and accessible education.

The elections for the office bearers of the DUSU will be held on September 27 while votes will be counted on the next day.

The DUSU is the representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, each college has its own student’s union elections.