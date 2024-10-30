Last Metro train to commence at 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that the last metro train service will commence at 10 pm instead of the usual 11 pm from terminal stations of all lines on account of the Diwali festival on October 31.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines,” the spokesperson added.

