Ladakh LS seat witnesses 69.62 pc polling against 71.05 pc in 2019

The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency has this time recorded a lesser polling of 69.62 per cent against the turnout of 71.05 per cent in the 2019 election, according to the figures released on Tuesday by Ladakh’s chief electoral officer.

Polling for the seat was held on Monday and the final polling figures came late at night.

Enthusiasm was high in Kargil district where 74 per votes were cast against 64.9 per cent n Leh district.

Advertisement

The contest was triangular between Tashi Gyalson (BJP), Tsering Namgyal (Congress) and Haji Haneefa Jaan (independent candidate from Kargil).

Gyalson is chairman of Leh’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), while Namgyal is a councillor of LAHDC.

Jaan is a rebel of the National Conference and was district president of the party before he jumped into the fray defying the decision of the party to leave the seat for the Congress to contest as the INDIA bloc candidate.