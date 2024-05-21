Logo

Logo

# Cities

Ladakh LS seat witnesses 69.62 pc polling against 71.05 pc in 2019

The contest was triangular between Tashi Gyalson (BJP), Tsering Namgyal (Congress) and Haji Haneefa Jaan (independent candidate from Kargil).

Statesman News Service | Jammu | May 21, 2024 6:28 pm

Ladakh LS seat witnesses 69.62 pc polling against 71.05 pc in 2019

File Photo: IANS

The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency has this time recorded a lesser polling of 69.62 per cent against the turnout of 71.05 per cent in the 2019 election, according to the figures released on Tuesday by Ladakh’s chief electoral officer.

Polling for the seat was held on Monday and the final polling figures came late at night.

Enthusiasm was high in Kargil district where 74 per votes were cast against 64.9 per cent n Leh district.

Advertisement

The contest was triangular between Tashi Gyalson (BJP), Tsering Namgyal (Congress) and Haji Haneefa Jaan (independent candidate from Kargil).

Gyalson is chairman of Leh’s Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), while Namgyal is a councillor of LAHDC.

Jaan is a rebel of the National Conference and was district president of the party before he jumped into the fray defying the decision of the party to leave the seat for the Congress to contest as the INDIA bloc candidate.

 

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bhubaneshwar

Odisha records 60.72 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

Till the last reports received here from Odisha Chief Electoral Officer, Bargarh LS constituency polled the highest 66.14 per cent votes followed by Sundargarh with 62.36 per cent, Balangir (61.35 pc), Kandhamal 57.46 pc and Aska (55.65 pc).