Kurukshetra : Bus service covering 16 pilgrimage sites re-starts

The Haryana government has re-started the bus facility for circulating 16 pilgrimage sites in Kurukshetra.

This bus facility was started recently by the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, but the service was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The honorary secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, Madan Mohan Chhabra on Saturday flagged off the pilgrimage bus service from Brahma Sarovar located in Kurukshetra.

He said this bus will start at 9 a.m. in front of the office of Brahma Sarovar Kurukshetra Development Board covering various pilgrimages in Kurukshetra and will finally reach the aarti site at Brahma Sarovar around 5 p.m.

Booking for this bus can be done by calling on Kurukshetra Development Board’s official numbers 01744-270187, 259505 and on the website kdb.com.in. A fare of Rs 50 will be charged from each rider for this pilgrimage.

