KTF militant module busted in Punjab, 3 held with tiffin bombs, hand-grenades and pistols

Punjab Police has busted a militant module backed by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) with the arrest of its three activists from village Bhagwanpur in Bhikhiwind area of Tarn Taran.

The Police have also recovered two boxes packed in foam (suspected to be tiffin bombs), two hand grenades (86P) and three 9mm pistols from their possession. This is the sixth tiffin bomb recovered from border state Punjab in one and a half months.

Those arrested have been identified as Kanwarpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all residents of Moga. Kanwarpal disclosed that he had returned from Canada two weeks back.

The development came four months after the Punjab Police had arrested three activists of the KTF, involved in several heinous crimes, including the murder of a Dera Premi and firing on a priest. The trio had been found acting on the directions of KTF’s Canada based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Sharing details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Internal Security RN Dhoke said that during a Police Checking, Tarn Taran Police teams intercepted a car bearing registration number PB29AD6808 at Naka Point near village Bhagwanpur in Bhikhiwind and arrested the trio accused persons.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the module members had reached Tarn Taran to retrieve the dumped militant hardware consignment, on the directions of Canada-based Arshdeep Dalla, who is a close aide of Hardeep Nijjar.

ADGP Dhoke said that, during the investigation, the accused persons revealed that after retrieving the consignments, they were awaiting further instructions from Arshdeep Dalla. Notably, Kamaljit and Lovepreet, who were earlier arrested in Moga, had introduced the accused persons to Arshdeep.

Earlier, on 8 August, the Amritsar Rural police had recovered five hand grenades along with a tiffin bomb from village Daleke in Lopoke. Similarly, Kapurthala Police had also recovered a similar consignment consisting of two live hand grenades, one live tiffin bomb and other explosive material from Phagwara on 20 August while, the third tiffin was used to blow off an Oil Tanker in Ajnala on 8 August , 2021. The fourth tiffin bomb was recovered from fields in village Dharmpura of Fazilka on 18 September.