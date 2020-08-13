The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is looking for spaces to set up more labs to increase Covid testing in all boroughs of the civic body while it has already tested samples of around 35000 people in Kolkata.

The KMC board member in charge of health, Atin Ghosh, today said that the KMC aims to increase the number of static centres for conducting the rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests. “We are looking for space to set up more labs but space is not readily available. Our aim is to cover all the boroughs of the KMC. Testing is most vital to check the increase in Covid cases. There are many who are asymptomatic and hence need to undergo testing to ensure they don’t spread the disease further,”

Mr Ghosh explained that upto now around 35000 samples have been collected for the Covid tests and civic body intends to increase the number of both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests.

“At present, for RT-PCR tests, a total of nine vehicles, equipped with facilities of testing, are roaming in different boroughs of the city. We are also arranging to conduct rapid antigen tests in Boroughs for six days a week. Centres will be also set up in every ward, for such tests, soon” said Ghosh.

He pointed out, “Those that are testing negative for Covid-19 in rapid antigen tests are being referred for RTPCR tests in 48 hours. We are also handing over fitness certificates to those who test negative for the virus. This certificate will help citizens in several clearance purposes which could be related to their work and travel.”

Commenting on measures to curb Covid numbers in residential complexes, he said“We have instructed ward and Borough coordinators to conduct a survey in housing complexes to determine the number of elderly citizens who could be potential patients for co-morbidities. We have also set up telemedicine facilities for such senior citizens. Strict surveillance is also being carried out on persons who are in home isolation. At least 40 percent of the affected are in home isolation facilities.”

Meanwhile, as per KMC report compiled on 10 August, the present number of containment zones in the city has come down to 23. Around eleven containment zones have come up in mixed premises while there are a total of four flats under these zones. Most affected areas are Baghajatin- G Block, Phoolbagan and Ballygunge.