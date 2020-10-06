Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that the state has not accepted the National Education Policy and condemned the Centre for doing away with the ranking system.

“It is being heard that the new education policy has abolished the merit list concept. If ranking system is abolished then the pride that ranks instill in students would not exist. Rank is a certificate of the hardwork of a student. If there is no rank then students will feel bad about it. Some students rank in the top 10 while some qualify in third division but ranking is important for both of them. We should write against this decision,” said Miss Banerjee while e-felicitating 793 meritorious students who have secured the top 10 positions in class X and XII boards and joint entrance exams through video conference.

Miss Banerjee said that the state government has not accepted the new education policy as merit and capability of the students will not be judged without a ranking system.

“Ranks instill a sense of pride and satisfaction among students for their hardwork. It is the prize for all the sacrifices and efforts that a student puts in. Now if the ranking system is withdrawn then students will lose the opportunity to feel proud of themselves,” Miss Banerjee added.

On the occasion Miss Banerjee announced Jai Hind University as a mark of honour to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. We have set up universities in the name of all eminent personalities, she said.

Chief Minister told students that they were the pride of the state and the country and assured that the state government will extend all assistance to help them in pursuing higher education.

Miss Banerjee directed the education department to ensure that students don’t face any problem in securing admission in colleges.

Further she said that she would meet all the meritorious students in person after the pandemic situation was over.

The felicitation ceremony has been held at Netaji Indoor Stadium for the last few years. “We couldn’t organise a similar programme this year for maintaining the physical distancing norms due to Covid pandemic,” she said.

The district magistrates handed over laptops, wrist watches, certificates, books, sweets, flowers, chocolates, pen and notebook to the students in their respective district headquarters.

Most of the students lauded the state government for providing them the benefits of schemes namely Sabuj Sathi, Kanyashree and Shikshashree.