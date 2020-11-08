After a hiatus of more than seven months due to the pandemic, the first train of the South Eastern Railway will start rolling at 2.40 am on 11 November.

The zonal railway is all set to run 81 train services in the suburban section from 11 November. The number will be increased in a graded manner as and when required. Of the 81 services, 40 trains will be run in the up direction, including 13 trains between Howrah-Midnapur, eight between Howrah-Panskura, one between SantragachiPanskura, four between Howrah-Amta, two between Howrah-Haldia, four between Howrah-Kharagpur, two between Howrah-Mecheda, one between Shalimar-Mecheda, two between SantragachiMecheda, one between PanskuraDigha, one between Mecheda-Digha and one between Shalimar-Santragachi.

Of the 41 trains in down direction, 12 trains will be operated between MidnapurHowrah, eight between Panskura-Howrah, three between Mecheda-Howrah, one between Howrah-Bagnan, four between Amta- Howrah, five between KharagpurHowrah, two between Haldia-Howrah, one between Digha-Panskura, one between Panskura-Santragachi, two between Santragachi-Shalimar, one between Digha- Mecheda and one between Mecheda-Santragachi.

According to an official, while the first local train of the South Eastern Railway will be wheeled out at 2.40 am on 11 November, the next suburban train will start off at 3 am from Kharagpur and so on.

The Eastern and South eastern Railways have decided to extend the validity of the season tickets to the extent of days lost during the lockdown, informed a source in SER.

According to the decision so far, to ensure physical distancing during journey passengers will be made to sit at alternate seats with markings on them, while the coaches will be sanitized regularly. The other standard operating procedures are likely to be announced on 9 November.