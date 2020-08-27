The resumption of passenger train services is expected to start from 1 September with a set of new rules for the visitors of Sealdah station. The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway is will introduce new standard operating procedure (SOP) for the visitors on resumption of services.

In the long list of the Covid protocol, handling of crowd is being given the topmost priority.

The division officials are working on schemes to restrict movement inside the station which earlier received a footfall of around 12 lakhs.

Stringent measures will be taken to ensure only passengers with valid platform ticket can enter the station premises.

Besides, temporary hawkers and stalls will not be allowed at the platforms and inside coaches during this pandemic period.

The divisional manager of Sealdah, Eastern Railway, S. P. Singh said, “We will try our level best not to allow them at the platform since they are likely to create problems for other passengers during the pandemic,” he added.

The Eastern Railway is also planning to deploy travelling ticket examiners along with additional number of railway protection forces.

Automatic thermal scanners will be installed while automatic kiosks will be deployed to provide sanitisers and masks.

“If required, additional number of train will be run to ensure social distancing inside coaches,” said the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, ER.

While Sealdah and Kolkata stations have been identified for implementation of the new SOP, other stations will be selected after receiving the notification from the Railway Ministry.

“We are mapping our stations and planning to restrict entry at all the stations in the jurisdiction. Work on boundary wall at stations is being done while internal security system has been strengthened with CCTV cameras at

major stations.

The division authorities are hoping to get reduced footfall than pre-Covid times as passengers are likely to undertake minimum journey in the wake of the pandemic.

The officials will also seek help from the state government on the restriction of movement of the temporary hawkers and stall owners