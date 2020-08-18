The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has decided to commercially develop the historically significant railway land-Salt Golah in Howrah- and has invited online bids for engaging marketing and financial consultants.

Notably, the railway land is spread over an area of 89,032 sq. m and includes over 200 godowns with a huge storage capacity.

Constructed in the year 1835, the godowns were used by the British for stacking salt.

The place holds prominence in the history of Indian freedom struggle as it was the salt commissioner of this ‘Salt Golah’ who had barred the Indians from collecting or selling salt under the Salt Act 1882.

The 21-acre heritage property standing on the banks of River Hooghly was in ruins since decades.

Now, as the RLDA is considering plans of leasing out around 70 sites across the country, it has invited online bids for monetising the railway land at Salt Golah.

According to a statement issued by RLDA, the site is suitable for development of riverfront luxury tourism and water sports hub.

It is located on a 20-metre-wide road along the riverbank and is 1.5 km away from Howrah Station.