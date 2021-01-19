Political insiders feel Mamata Banerjee scored a master stroke deciding to contest from Nandigram.

A political analyst said, “It is an answer to those defectors who once claimed only Harish Chatterjee and Harish Mukherjee received berths in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. Now the people of rural Bengal especially Midnapore will have chief minister elected from one of their assembly segments.”

Manas Bhuinya, Rajya Sabha MP said, “Her declaration of her candidature from Nandigram will not only enliven the voters of East and West Midnapore and Jhargram but also the voters in the tribal belts of Junglemahal.”

He said, “Earlier some defectors have claimed to win all 35 seats of both the Midnapore districts. Now I challenge him to win a single seat from the districts.”

Saugata Roy, DumDum MP today challenged Adhikari to contest from Nandigram and win. He said Miss Banerjee will fight with the people against the divisive forces.

“She has given open challenge to the BJP to contest her politically. This. announcement has electrifying effect on the voters and showed she had great political instinct,” Roy said.

But some political analysts feel that this time Bhawanipore would not be a safe seat for Miss Banerjee as demography of the area has changed and BJP has made considerable inroads in Bhawanipore Assembly segment.

Roy assures if Miss Banerjee contests from Bhawanipore, she will at least win by a margin of 25,000.