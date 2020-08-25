Enforcement Directorate served fresh notices to five Trinamul Congress leaders and one IPS officer over Narada payoff scam, asking them to submit documents pertaining totheir income, I-T returns, investments, bank accounts and assets.

Earlier notices in July seeking their “compliance” had failed. Sources privy to the development said that the “quintet” of the ruling party, who had been served fresh notices, are Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Afrin Aparupa Poddar, Subhendu Adhikari and Ratna Chatterjee wife of former mayor Sovan Chatterjee, a BJP turncoat.

The only IPS officer to have been served notice is former Burdwan police chief SMH Mirza, who had been arrested by the CBI earlier in connection with the scam.

ED sources said that out of the 12, against whom an FIR had been lodged by the Narada CEO Mathew Samuel, the five had been identified, were yet to furnish details required by the agency despite notices to that effect seeking their “compliance’ had been sent in July earlier.

Both Adhikari and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar when contacted claimed that they had already mailed details of what the agency had required of them to comply with. Ratna Chattertjee, however, claimed not to have received such notice so far but if that be so, she would comply with.