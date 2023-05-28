Members of women police ‘Winners Team’ donate blood in Serampore

Ten members of the women police Winners Team of Serampore attended a blood donation camp at Serampore Mani Kamal Hospital, Delhi road, on Saturday and voluntarily donated blood.

One of the team member said: “During the ongoing summer spell, there is an acute shortage of blood at blood banks. As a part of our duty towards society we decided to join the blood donation camp. It is really great that the blood donated by us may save a precious life.”

A team of doctors under the banner of Serampore Mani Kamal Hospital organised the blood donation camp. The chairperson of the hospital , Indrani Mukherjee said they will be conducting more blood donation camps at various locations to combat the acute shortage of blood.

“I express my special thanks to the Winners Team for voluntarily donating blood for a greater cause,” Ms Mukherjee said. Winners Teams, each comprising ten police women have been set up in various districts under a special initiative by state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and entrusted with the specific task of conducting mobile patrolling on two wheelers to ensure better safety for women, to instill confidence among girl students and women commuters, to keep vigil in markets, malls and other public places, and reach the doorsteps of victims when required.