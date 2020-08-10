The irregular clearance of Covid-19 medical waste from different Covid hospitals in the district is posing a threat of the spread of Covid-19 viral infection.

The Covid hospital authorities have brought the matter to the attention of the state health department, alleging that this was an outcome of“careless attitude” of the private agency which was entrusted with the responsibility of collection and clearance of the medical waste.

The authorities of Sramajibi hospital at Serampore claimed the waste is piling up with each passing day and the conditions had worsened by the recent rainfall. The local residents around the hospital are panicking and have raised repeated objections.

“We have brought the matter into the knowledge of the health department,” said the official from the hospital administration.

The administration of the Covid hospital at Arambagh has also expressed great concern over the same issue concerning the irregular clearance of medical waste and subsequent panic by residents.

The IMA Serampore branch president, Dr Pradeep Das said, “Most of the Covid- 19 wastes- hand gloves, face mask, head cap, eye goggles, shoes and gown may carry on it the droplets from the Covid-19 infected persons. There is every chance of a renewed spread of Covid-19 in and around the Covid hospitals. The rainwater trapped within the Covid-19 waste will provide a favourable breeding ground for malaria and dengue mosquitoes. Hence it is vital to clear the Covid-19 waste. North Korea has set an example to the world how methodical management of Covid-19 waste can check the spread of the virus.”