Reiterating the strength of Congress-Left alliance as a third political force, PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said today the two partners will contest next year’s state Assembly polls together, win it and form government. Seat sharing arrangements for next year’s election will take time as it is a “complex process”, he said.

The PCC chief was addressing a joint Press conference with Left Front chairman, Biman Bose at Kranti press. Even as Chowdhury claimed that ruling Trinamul Congress wants to break the alliance as it is growing in strength, the Front chairman said that TMC is as much a political opponent as BJP as the former had invited the saffron outfit to this state.

In fact, TMC despite outward gestures of difference with BJP still operates with an understanding with it, Bose contended. A phone call to Union Home minister, Amit Shah’s son from this state was made as soon as his father mentioned that the arrest of a coal mafia, is a pointer to this fact, he contended.

Thus the political battle with TMC and BJP will continue in this state, Bose said. As a part of it, Congress and Left leaders and followers will join the trade practices noon activists in the nationwide joint stir on 26 November, he said

A joint procession of the Congress and Left will march from Metro channel to Hedua in support of the nationwide agitation. Some leaders may have defected but their followers have not changed sides as they are ideogically stronger, the PCC chief said.