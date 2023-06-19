Kolkata Metro to increase its solar power generation capacity by 2792 Kwp in current fiscal

Inching closer towards the aim of becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emitter’ by 2030, the Kolkata Metro Railway is working on plans to increase its solar power generation capacity by 2792 Kwp in the current fiscal. The city Metro seeks to install four solar power plants of various capacities in the financial year 2023-2024.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway, the five solar power plants in the pipeline include a 500 Kwp capacity plant at Stabling Bay Line Workshop at Central Park Depot, a 92 Kwp capacity plant at Belgachia, 1400 Kwp capacity plant at Joka Depot and a 800 Kwp capacity plant at Kavi Subhash Carshed.

Apart from this, a 654 Kwp capacity solar power generation plant has also been proposed at the under construction Jessore Road station. All these plants are to be installed as a part of 100 MW peak rooftop solar power generation projects of the Indian Railways. According to the Kolkata Metro Railway, the city’s lifeline is presently generating 2189.50 Kwp of solar power at various plants installed in the city’s Metro network.

In the North-South Corridor 657 Kwp solar power plants have been installed at Noapara, Dum Dum, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash stations. In the East-West Corridor 1519 Kwp solar power plants have been installed at Salt Lake Sector V, Central Park stations as well as at the Central Park Depot.