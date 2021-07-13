Amid a spate of skulduggery, Howrah City police today arrested fake CBI officer Subhadip Banerjee, a resident of Jagachha, Howrah, from a five-star hotel in Delhi for allegedly duping on government job promise. Officers of Jagachha police station and Howrah police commissionerate today arrested the accused after tracking his phone location tower to a five-star hotel in Delhi, said an officer at the Howrah police commissionerate.

He was brought to the city on a three-day transit remand.

The arrest has been made on the basis of complaints lodged by his wife, who accused him of cruelty and cheating, said an officer.

A senior officer of the Howrah police commissionerate claimed the accused has confessed to his guilt. Banerjee, police said, had duped many people by promising them central government jobs and collected hefty sums, for which he used to make fake pay slips and travelled in a blue-beacon fitted car.

An officer at the Howrah police commissionerate said the accused used various designations-a CBI officer, postal vigilance officer and Railway vigilance officer. His wife said Banerjee told her before marriage that he was a CBI officer but an inquiry at the CBI office at CGO complex shattered the lies.

Banerjee’s mother said that law should take its own course. If he had done anything wrong, “I would never go to save him. If he is proved guilty he should be punished according to law”, she told newspersons.