State education minister, Partha Chatterjee today declared a seven member state committee who would discuss on the National Education Policy and submit a report to the state education minister.

The committee was asked to submit the report by 15 August. Mr Chatterjee would subsequently submit that report to the chief minister. She will inform the centre about the state’s views on National Education Policy.

The committee is comprised of Saugata Roy, Trinamul Congress DumDum Lok Sabha MP, eminent educationists, Nrisingha Bhaduri, Dr Pabitra Sarkar, Jadavpur University and Rabindra Bharati University Vice Chancellors- Prof Suranjan Das and Prof Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury and Aveek Majumdar.

Mr Partha Chatterjee also said the committee members would discuss the new education policy submit the report by 15 August. This is for first time after the centre declared its National Education Policy,the state education minister reacted.

He also said apart from the committee members opinions from other educationists or expert groups will be sought. Mr Chatterjee said, “We oppose the National Education Policy. We have already sent a written objection to the centre regarding this.”

He said the centre cannot change the national education policy by by- passing the Parliament. He said'” now the Parliament is no in session. Before formulating a new policy, the matter has to be discussed thoroughly in both the Houses on various issues. But this was not done. We have already forward a protest letter against new National Education Policy.”

He also said that it is not possible change the infrastructure within five years. Moreover, Mr Chatterjee demanded that the centre should spell out clearly who will bear the cost of changing the existing infrastructure.