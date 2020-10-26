West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been criticised for sharing photographs of ailing former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

Governor Dhankar and his wife met communist leader at his residence on the occasion of Durga Puja on Ashtami. Th Governor then posted the picture on his social media platform and said, “Alongwith Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami and good health.”

Alongwith Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami and good health. pic.twitter.com/Q4splPkccc — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 24, 2020

The communist party resorted angrily to the post saying that they were ‘deeply hurt’. The party said, “While we at @CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji’s (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you.”

Com. Bhattacharya is an internationally known and commended politician who has served our State for decades with dedication. His contribution to the development of WB is acknowledged even by his political opponents. He is one of most loved CMs & treasured by his comrades (2/n) — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) October 25, 2020

The CPIM tagged the Governor in its post, however the post has not been taken down. Social media users have also been critical of the post.