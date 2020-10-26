West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been criticised for sharing photographs of ailing former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

Governor Dhankar and his wife met communist leader at his residence on the occasion of Durga Puja on Ashtami. Th Governor then posted the picture on his social media platform and said, “Alongwith Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami  and good health.”

The communist party resorted angrily to the post saying that they were ‘deeply hurt’. The party said, “While we at @CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji’s (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you.”

The CPIM tagged the Governor in its post, however the post has not been taken down. Social media users have also been critical of the post.

A social media user said,  “And you chose to release these personal images. Didn’t see BJP posting pictures of Vajpayee in his vegetative state. You BJP guys really are the worst godless pieces of s#it.”