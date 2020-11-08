A day after Union Home minister Amit Shah left West Bengal, BJP Mahila Morcha vice-president Moumita Basu Chakroborty today joined Trinamul Congress. A BJP political activist Partha Chakraborty also joined TMC today.

Sitting Congress MLA from Baduria Kazi Abdur Rehaman today joined Trinamul Congress.

Congress had a stronghold in Baduria and this Assembly seat was retained by Congress till the MLA joins TMC.

Apart from the political leaders, lawyers, doctors, social activists, 10 police officers joined Trinamul Congress today.

Kalyan Bandopadhyay (retd IPS), Saroj Gajmir (retd IPS), Satyajit Banerjee, Bhuban Chandra Mondal both retired IPS officers.

Apart from them Deb Kumar Mukherjee (retd IPS), Dipankar Chakraborty who retired as Deputy Commissioner and as Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Apart from them Krishna Chandra Chowdhury who retired in 2019, Md Mokkafar Hussain and Dipak Chandra Das joined Trinamul Congress in presence of party’s general secretary, Partha Chatterjee and party’s state president Subrata Bakshi and other senior leaders.

Apart from them, a senior radiologist from Burdwan, Dr Shubhomoy Nag, Principal of Kaliachak college, Dr Nazibar Rehaman and Associate professor and Head of the Department of Mass Communication of Burdwan University today joined Trinamul.