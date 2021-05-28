Police intervene to ease tensions at centre vaccinating traders

I t was utter chaos at almost all vaccination centres in Balurghat in South Dinajpur today.

Covid vaccine-seekers violated Covid protocols, especially the social distancing norm, and even engaged in scuffles among themselves as they stood in serpentine queues hoping to be vaccinated.

A handful of civic volunteers failed to maintain law and order, while police had to intervene to control the situation at the Balurghat Market, where a temporary vaccine centre has been set up for vaccination of traders.

The health department, on the other hand, assured that every eligible person in the district will be given the vaccine shots, but in phases. It is learnt that the department has set up at least six vaccination centres in Balurghat Block.

While the central caccination centre is the Balurghat Hospital, the Balurghat Stadium, Balurghat Business Association Office, Urban Primary Health Centre in Mangalpur, Saheb Kachari Helath Centre and the Health Center at Kandu Colony are other place where people have been visiting for the shots.

“Rumours that outsiders had been sneaking into the queues sparked concerns and anger among traders of Balurghat Market, while people who had lined up there scuffled at the Balurghat Business Association office. The vaccination process was stopped for a while because of the turmoil. Police from the Balurghat police station rushed to the spot and managed the situation. Protesters were removed from the line and the health staff resumed the vaccination process after everything returned to normal,” a source said.

“The situation was similar in almost all other vaccination centres in the Balurghat Block, including the Balurghat District Sadar Hospital and the stadium,” the source added.

According to officials at the district health department, the district administration has stopped the first dose of the vaccination for the general people.

“The vaccination for those above 45 years of age is going on, along with the traders, club members, members of voluntary organisations, and hawkers. Every organisation is making a list of their members and employees and submitting it to the administration and the health department, and the health department is arranging for vaccination for them. The number of doses has been fixed at every centre to stop wastage of the vaccine,” said one health staff.

“We are active members of the Balurghat Business Association, but we denied the vaccine. Teachers, housewives, college students and unknown people are thronging our office and taking the vaccine shots. We will stop this. The business association at first should ensure that all businessmen are given first priority. We will not allow outsiders and unknown faces in the queues,” said one businessman of the Balurghat Market, Sunil Halder.

The business association secretary, Hareram Saha, said the vaccine at the centre was not meant for everyone.

“The health department and the district administration have instructed us to see that only businessmen and employees are given the vaccines. We will look into the matter from tomorrow and we will allow vaccination only after proper verification,” he said.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr Sukumar Dey, they have arranged for vaccines and have deployed their staff.

“We are trying to administer as many shots as possible. Our staff members are working hard even after the schedule time. We will provide vaccine to everyone, but in phases. Everyone will have to wait as there is a shortage of the vaccine,” Dr Dey said.

The Superintendent of Police Rahul De said, “We have deployed police force in every vaccination centre to maintain law and order.”