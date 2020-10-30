With a sudden spurt in active Covid cases in the state, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced updated guidelines for domestic passengers travelling through Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) in Kolkata and Bagdogra airport in Siliguri which are witnessing promising passenger footfall with each passing day.

The Kolkata airport which handles a considerable number of passengers among other airports in the Eastern region, has been witnessing promising footfall since resumption of flights in endMay. The airport authorities announced that more than 31,000 passengers travelled through the airport on 28 October. A total of 13,260 passengers arrived at NSBI airport while 18,508 departed. About 126 flights departed while 127 flew in passengers.

The AAI announced at both Kolkata and Bagdogra airport , passengers shall undergo mandatory health screening at departure point and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board a flight. Same is applicable at arrival point but asymptomatic passengers shall be let go with the advice of 14 day quarantine and inform the medical officer if symptoms develop. One needs to call at 1800313444222/03323412600/ 23573636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

It further highlighted that samples will be collected for Covid tests from all symptomatic passengers who will be taken to nearest health facility for health assessment. Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to a Covid heath facility while those with mild symptoms will be advised home/institutional quarantine. Further medical interventions will be taken as per the Covid test reports. All passengers need to wear masks and submit self-declaration forms at the time of arrival to state health department officials.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata airport authorities today announced that the airport is the first in the country to have opened a standalone confectionary-‘Cococart’selling large assortments of branded chocolates.