Kinnaur landslide: Experts visit accident site to suggest remedial measures

A team of experts from Union government agencies and scientists on Wednesday visited the landslide site at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil of the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The experts’ team comprised chief engineers of Union road transport and highways ministry, DRDO scientists, engineers of National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Mines.

The experts will study the landslide area in order to find solutions to prevent future disasters and loss of human lives.

The National Highway Authority of India executive engineer K L Suman said the scientists and engineers inspected the site of the accident at Nigulsari to obtain data for scientific analysis.

He stated that the inspection was done with the aim of identifying causes of landslides, techniques and solutions to be used to prevent more such disasters and consequent damages in the future.

“The team has obtained data from the landslide to conduct scientific analysis of various factors behind the accident. The team will submit a report in the coming days so that work on taking remedial measures could be started at the site. In addition, the experts will also study and observe other potentially hazardous sites in the area to prevent such mishaps in future,” he added.

On 11 August, a landslide followed by rockslides took place on National Highway 5 that engulfed an HRTC bus, Tata Sumo, Bolero and two cars (Alto and Accent).

28 persons had been killed in the accident while 13 persons were safely rescued from debris during search and rescue operation that continued for 6 days as the operations were halted by intermittent rockslides.