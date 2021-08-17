Kinnaur landslide: 3 more bodies found, toll climbs to 28

Three more bodies were on Tuesday recovered from a landslide at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll in the accident to 28.

HP State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Mokhta said the rescue teams on Tuesday morning had found 3 more bodies at the site of the landslide where HRTC was buried under the debris.

However, it might take some time for rescuers to extricate the bodies and bring them uphill to the road after which these will be taken to the hospital for postmortem. Later the bodies will be handed over to their kin for last rites, he added.

The search and rescue operations at the site were taking much longer as rockslides were taking place at regular intervals that were hampering the operations to locate bodies.

On 11 August, a landslide followed by rockslides took place on National Highway 5 that engulfed an HRTC bus, Tata Sumo, Bolero and two cars (Alto and Accent).

The rescuers had recovered the HRTC bus, Tata Sumo and two cars while the Bolero vehicle was feared that the vehicle might have rolled down with the debris and there was no information on persons inside the SUV.

As the information available with the local administration, now only one person was missing in the mishap who was traveling in the HRTC bus.

It is worth mentioning here that 272 persons had died in the monsoon season in the state from 13 June of which 50 persons had been killed in landslides, 10 in flash floods and 121 persons in other accidents.

The highest number of casualties in the monsoon season had been reported in Shimla and Kinnaur with 38 deaths, followed by 27 in the Sirmaur district.