Killer gangster, who avenged brother’s death, apprehended

The Delhi Police Crime Branch said on Sunday that a 24-year-old gangster, identified as Ankit, who was allegedly involved in multiple serious crimes, including a recent murder in Haryana was arrested.

Ankit, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, was apprehended from Chawala village, Delhi, by a team from the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch recovered weapons, including three sophisticated pistols, a single-shot pistol, 13 live cartridges of various calibres, two magazines (one large and one small), and a stolen motorcycle from the accused.

The arrest is linked to a murder that took place on July 11, 2024, in the Gohana Sadar area of Sonipat, Haryana.

Advertisement

Ankit and his associates are accused of fatally shooting Jaipal, with over 10 rounds fired. The motive behind the crime was a long-standing enmity, as Jaipal was allegedly involved in the killing of Ankit’s younger brother.

The suspects intercepted Jaipal on the main road near his village while he was on his way to Gohana to sell milk, carrying out the shooting and subsequently fleeing the scene. The incident caused significant fear and unrest in the local community.

The breakthrough in the case came when the Crime Branch received information about Ankit’s plans to commit another crime in Chawala, Delhi. Acting on this intelligence, the AGS team set up a trap and successfully captured the suspect, leading to the recovery of the weapons as mentioned earlier and the stolen motorcycle.

During interrogation, Ankit revealed his involvement in criminal activities since 2019, driven by a desire to assert dominance in his village. His criminal record includes seven previous cases, ranging from attempted murder to violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, in various police stations across Delhi and Haryana.