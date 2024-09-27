Kidnapped from Delhi, eight-year-old girl rescued from a moving train in Bihar

An eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by a drug addict from South Delhi, was rescued from a moving train in Bihar’s Buxar, the police said on Friday.

The kidnapper, Rohit, abducted the girl for ransom to buy drugs, it added.

The police received a complaint from the father of the girl who found his daughter missing after returning from work. He said the girl was alone at the house during the day as her mother had died earlier.

Meanwhile, the complainant received a ransom demand of Rs 20,000 on his mobile several times. Based on the phone calls, the abductor’s location was located in a running train near Buxar, Bihar. The police marked three trains from Delhi to Bihar and the railway police at Buxar and Arrah stations were alerted and details were shared with them.

Identifying the girl by her photographs, the railway police team rescued her and nabbed the kidnapper.

The Delhi Police had sent a team to Patna to bring the girl back to Delhi.

During the initial inquiry, the accused said he came to Delhi to work as a labourer and was in need of money to buy drugs. So, he planned the kidnapping to demand ransom and use the money to buy drugs.