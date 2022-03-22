Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into the 10 February Chintels Paradiso building collapse in Gurugram’s Sector 109 that had claimed two lives.

Khattar, while speaking during the ongoing budget session in the state assembly, announced that a CBI inquiry would be ”marked” to investigate the unfortunate incident.

The incident took place on 10 February when a portion of the roof of the sixth floor of Tower-D of the residential society had collapsed, with its impact being felt till the first floor. Two persons were killed following the roof collapse.

On 23 February, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said the Chintels Paradiso incident has increased the distrust in builders, and the law (Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975) will be amended.

The minister made the remark after chairing a meeting with officials regarding the security of housing complexes of Gurugram.

If necessary steps are not taken, the interest of both builders and buyers in Gurugram could be jeopardised, he said.

He said, as per norms, engineers appointed by the builders provide a structural audit certificate and on this, the district town and country planning (DTCP) department issues relevant permission to develop a housing society.

“To avoid such incidents in future, the law will be amended and the government needs to prepare a mechanism so that apart from the structural engineers appointed by the builders, the DTCP also conduct an audit by the reputed government institutions or by the Structural Engineer empanelled by them before giving the occupation certificate,” he said.