Khattar inaugurates Pulse Polio campaign to dispense polio drops to 25.7 lakh children

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in Karnal, on Sunday inaugurated the 2nd Sub National Immunisation round(SNID) of Pulse Polio 2021-22, that aims to administer polio drops to 25.7 lakh children of which approximately 13.21 lakh ( 51 per cent) children are under five years of age.

The Chief Minister said Haryana has reported no case of polio since January 2010 and no polio case has been found in India since January 2011. “Therefore, India has been declared polio-free on 11 February 2014. But India’s neighbouring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan are still getting polio cases, due to which the polio eradication campaign is being run repeatedly in India,” he added.

An official spokesperson of the health department said the immunisation started today at 13 identified districts of the state including Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mewat, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat and Yamunanagar to maintain the polio-free status of the state.

He said booth activity was undertaken on the first day of the activity. In view of the present scenario of the Covid 19 pandemic, all health officials and front line workers are working with full precaution like the use of personal protective equipment, mask, sanitiser, gloves etc. Teams are following hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene & social distancing measures.

The left out children during the booth activity on the first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on 27 September and 28 September through visit of house-to-house teams in high-risk areas like slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, migrating population & construction sites. About 11555 booths were set up and these were manned by approximately 50,000 health workers.