Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong’s star campaigners for Delhi assembly polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the party’s campaign for February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

In the Congress’ list of star campaigners for Delhi assembly polls, the party has named many senior leaders as star campaigners, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Bhupendra Baghel, Deepender Singh Hooda, Pawan Khera, Kanhaiya Kumar, Alka Lamba, Sandeep Dikshit, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Imran Pratapgarhi, Qazi Nizamuddin, and Udit Raj among others.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The alliance partners in the INDIA bloc, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, have been contesting the assembly polls in Delhi separately while attacking each other over many issues along with the BJP.

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Saturday hit out at the AAP and BJP, saying they continue to indulge in bickering in the run-up to Delhi polls while Congress is raising development issues.

Alka Lamba, Congress candidate from the Kalkaji assembly constituency, pointed to a camp for the homeless people and said problems have been complicated for people due to actions of the government.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.