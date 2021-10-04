Khadi single day sales cross Rs one crore mark on Gandhi Jayanti

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Khadi sale figures on Gandhi Jayanti crossed Rs one crore mark at Delhi’s flagship Khadi India outlet in Connaught Place on October 2.

This is for the fourth consecutive year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “Buy Khadi”, that Khadi sale crossed one crore mark in a single day at Connaught Place outlet. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which runs the outlet claimed here on Monday that the overall sale of Khadi products was recorded 1.02 crore on October 2—significantly high considering the pandemic situation after the second COVID-19 second wave.

The Commission has also launched its customary annual special festive discount on all Khadi and village industry products. Last year on 2nd October, the gross sale was recorded over Rs 1.02 crore, while the total sale on 2nd October 2019, stood at Rs 1.27 crore, which is also the highest ever single-day sale of Khadi.

PM Modi in 2018 had urged people to ‘Buy Khadi’ to promote village industries, after which the single day crossed Rs 1.06 crore in 2018. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena attributed the massive sale figures to the frequent appeals of the Prime Minister to buy Khadi and also Khadi’s ever-growing acceptance among the masses.

“Khadi, the most eco-friendly product in the world, is increasingly becoming popular among people of all sections and age-groups. In the Covid-19 era, there has been a manifold rise in the demand of eco-friendly and herbal products. KVIC is constantly adding new products to cater to the larger consumer base, while maintaining the highest quality standards despite challenges,” Saxena said.

Like the previous year, production of Khadi and village industry products in 2021 too, was affected due to lockdown in wake of the second wave of Covid-19. However, the Prime Minister has, on several occasions, appealed to the people to buy Khadi. In his latest episode of “Mann ki Baat” on 26th September, the Prime Minister had also urged people to buy Khadi during the festive season and break all previous records of Khadi’s sale.