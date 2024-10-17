Logo

Logo

# Cities

Key shooter in gym owner’s murder held from Mathura after encounter

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Yogesh, played a pivotal role in the killing of Nadir Shah, who ran a gym in Greater Kailash, Delhi.

SNS | New Delhi | October 17, 2024 1:37 pm

Key shooter in gym owner’s murder held from Mathura after encounter

Representation photo

The Special Cell of Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Mathura Police, has apprehended another key shooter involved in the murder of a 35-year-old gym owner, who was shot dead in broad daylight in South Delhi on September 12.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Yogesh, played a pivotal role in the killing of Nadir Shah, who ran a gym in Greater Kailash, Delhi.

The cops revealed that Yogesh was the prime shooter in the incident. He was arrested following a brief encounter on the Mathura highway, during which the police shot him in the leg before capturing him.

Advertisement

Earlier on October 13, Delhi Police had arrested a suspect, Madhur alias Ayan, from Kabir Nagar. Madhur was injured in a police encounter on Bawana Road, where officers recovered a pistol, eight live cartridges, and a motorcycle from his possession.

Both Madhur and Yogesh are believed to be connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang, a criminal organisation involved in multiple violent activities in the Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Cities

One held for murder of partner in Kalindi Kunj

Three days after the body of a 30-year old woman, drenched in blood with her throat slit, was found in Kalindi Kunj area of South East Delhi, the police have arrested her alleged lover for the murder from Nuh in Haryana.