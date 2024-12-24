Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday accused the AAP government of failing to address the severe water crisis in the national capital.

He claimed that while there is no shortage of raw water, the city’s water treatment plants have been unable to meet the demand effectively.

Sachdeva alleged that less than half of the required water supply reaches the people, leaving many areas with inadequate access to water.

Criticizing AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sachdeva stated that since coming to power in 2013, Kejriwal has been promising a 24×7 water supply, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

“The ground reality is starkly different,” Sachdeva said. “Taps in many areas often remain dry for days, and in several colonies, water is supplied only once every two days.”

He highlighted that the crisis impacts all sections of the city, including approved colonies, unauthorized colonies, and slum clusters, forcing families to spend significant amounts monthly on purchasing drinking water.

Sachdeva also alleged that the water supplied is often contaminated, compounding the problems faced by Delhi residents.

The BJP leader questioned Kejriwal’s promises, asking, “If more than half of Delhi remains thirsty with a supply of 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD), how does the government plan to achieve a 24-hour water supply with just 1,250 MGD?”

Sachdeva urged the AAP government to address these concerns and provide a clear roadmap to resolve the ongoing water crisis in Delhi.