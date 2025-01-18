“Kejriwal income rose by 40% during COVID; Sisodia took 1.5 cr loan from private individuals”: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday claimed that the income of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal increased by 40 per cent during the COVID period in 2020-21.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva demanded an answer from AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on the matter.

“In 2020-21, during the COVID period, Kejriwal’s income increased by 40 per cent. This question still remains unresolved. Kejriwal, who always gives his opinion on every issue, becomes mute on this matter. Since the Delhi elections are here, he must answer where the money came from,” he said.

The Delhi BJP Chief also posed allegations on AAP leader Manish Sisodia, claiming that the latter took a loan of Rs 1.5 crore from three private individuals for his son’s studies.

“We all take loans in different ways to educate our children, and so does Manish Sisodia. There is a loan of 1.5 crore rupees, but when we look into the details, we find that the loan was not given by a bank, but by personal friends. This loan came after the liquor policy was implemented. The CAG report says that 2,026 crore rupees were misappropriated in the liquor scam. One of the individuals who gave a loan, Umesh Chand Mittal, provided 86 lakh rupees without interest. Another person gave around 9-10 lakh rupees, and there is also Gunit Arora, who gave 58 lakh rupees,” Virendra Sachdeva alleged.

He asserted that the matter is of serious concern and required an investigation.

“This is a matter for investigation, and we will speak to the relevant departments. Sisodia must answer where this money came from. To this day, the source of the Sheesh Mahal has not been revealed,” he said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also slammed Sisodia and said that he should tell the public as to where the money came from.

“You have held a constitutional post and served as Delhi’s Deputy CM, so you are accountable to the public. I would like to ask Sisodia Ji who these three individuals are from whom you took 1.5 crore rupees. I want to know if you took this money when you were about to implement the liquor policy. I also want to ask if this loan is genuine,” she said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.