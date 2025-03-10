Kejriwal Govt failed to act against drug trade: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday alleged that during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as Chief Minister, neither the government’s Excise Department launched any campaign against drug dealers nor did public representatives take any initiative to curb drug sales in their respective areas.

Sachdeva asserted that the BJP-led administration in Delhi is committed to eradicating drug abuse across the national capital.

He urged the public, social organizations, and public representatives to come together and initiate a widespread campaign to combat the sale of narcotics, describing drug addiction as a social curse.

Further criticizing the previous AAP government, the BJP leader accused Kejriwal’s administration of introducing an excise policy that allegedly encouraged alcohol consumption by offering a free bottle of liquor with every purchase.

He further alleged that, despite having a sizable workforce in the excise department, the Kejriwal government failed to arrest a single drug distributor over the past ten years and made no significant efforts to curb the rising drug abuse among the youth.

Sachdeva also claimed that the excise department under AAP never conducted raids on illegal parties.

In contrast, he stated, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has not only directed the excise department to take strict action against drug trafficking but has also led a public awareness campaign in her constituency, resulting in the suspension of a police officer.

Sachdeva reaffirmed the BJP government’s commitment to eliminating drug abuse in Delhi.