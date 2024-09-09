Kejriwal govt bans sale of firecrackers in Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday announced a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all firecrackers, including online sales, until January 1 next, with an aim to combat winter air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has informed that a joint action plan involving Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Revenue Department will ensure strict enforcement of the ban, as the city ramps up efforts to protect public health.

Giving detailed information about the complete ban on firecrackers, Rai said, “There is a danger of increasing air pollution in Delhi during the winter season. Burning firecrackers in this season also increases pollution. In view of such a situation, like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers so that people can be saved from the pollution.”

The Minister said there will also be a complete ban on online delivery or sale of any kind of firecrackers.

Stating that this ban is valid for all types of firecrackers, he said, “This ban will remain in force in Delhi till January 1, 2025, so that Delhiites can get relief from the problem of pollution caused by burning firecrackers.”

“Delhi government does not want traders and dealers to suffer any kind of financial loss. To avoid any such situation, it has been decided to impose a complete ban on the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in time. A joint action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban in Delhi,” the Minister said.

Stating the Delhi government is very serious about controlling pollution, Rai said, “To control pollution, the government is preparing a winter action plan based on 21 focus points. In the coming days, various campaigns will be run according to the winter action plan, so that pollution can be controlled.”

The Minister also appealed to the people of Delhi to cooperate with the government to control pollution.

“To control pollution in Delhi, we all have to take responsibility together. If every citizen of Delhi becomes a pollution warrior and takes the lead to save the environment, then we will be able to save people from the danger to their breathing due to pollution. We want to tell Delhiites to celebrate the festival by lighting diyas and distributing sweets. We have to celebrate the festival with flamboyance but we have to control pollution with the same responsibility,” added Rai.