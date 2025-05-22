Kaushal Bodh: New pre-vocational sub introduced for middle school

The Delhi Directorate of Education is introducing Kaushal Bodh, a pre-vocational training programme, for students of classes 6-8 for the academic year 2025-26. The programme, in sync with the National Education Policy, will be launched in government schools.

In a circular, the Vocational Education Branch stated that Kaushal Bodh will be introduced as an additional subject for Class 6 initially which will subsequently be carried forward to class 7 and 8 in the following years.

The program aims to foster a practical understanding of various vocational fields, encouraging students to develop crucial problem-solving abilities and teamwork skills. It will help students master essential life skills and vocational orientation so as to help them prepare better for the real life situations and opportunities.

Kaushal Bodh covers three aspects based on the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. It includes Work with Life Forms, Work with Machines and Materials, and Work in Human Services. It was stated that the students will be working on three annual projects annuals from the above-mentioned categories. The circular stated that 110 hours annually will be dedicated to the programme.

The activities included are farming, pottery, carpentry, millet cooking, embroidery, and elementary electrical work, facilitating practical and experiential learning. An evaluation will be undertaken in the form of written exams, oral presentations, project files and activity books along with regular observation by the teachers.

As part of the programme, the department would also organise Kaushal Melas to help students demonstrate their projects and live demonstration as part of the Kaushal Bodh.