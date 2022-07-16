26-year-old artist revives Kashmiri culture, heritage through Paper Mache art

Kashmiri ‘Paper Mache’ artist Shafiya Shafi is reviving and preserving Kashmiri culture and heritage through her art. 26-year-old Shafiya Shafi from the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar started the revival of the age-old art form by making decorative items to attract the new generation to the Kashmiri art form. Paper Mache is a combination of craft and fine art from the Kashmir Valley. It is an art form that’s not only popular in Kashmir but also has a huge demand worldwide.

Speaking to ANI, Shafiya Shafi said, “Kashmiri pottery and art form is dying. This is my initiative to preserve the Kashmiri art for future generations.”

According to her, through this art form, she expresses herself and also experiences a kind of mental peace while doing it.

Shafi, who has self-taught herself in ‘Paper Mache’ said, “I have self-taught my-self and not pursued any course in it. Whatever I am doing today, I have learnt and done it myself. I experiment a lot.”

Shafi posted a few Paper Mache art on social media and received an overwhelming response. She is now getting recognised at the national and international level for the ‘Paper Mache’ art.

Shafi, now, gets orders from all over Kashmir. The initiative to revive the art form has given a boost to the Paper Mache art form and it has gained momentum in the market.

“I thought the art would die as the artisans stopped culturing the art form as they wouldn’t get good wages. It’s good that she took up this art and revived it,” said Fahad Idrees, a visitor.

People from the national and international spheres have stepped in to support her in this new venture.

Shafi aspires to take this art form across the globe from which other artists also benefit from it.