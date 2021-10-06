Kashmiri Pandit famous chemist Bindroo shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

A famous Kashmiri Pandit chemist shop owner Makhan Lal Bindroo was on Tuesday evening shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

He was shot at his Iqbal Park shop in the posh area from where he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The 68 years old Bindroo was shot with multiple bullets at about 7 pm. He did not shut his shop even during the peak of terrorism when most Kashmiri Pandits had migrated from Kashmir.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for the terrorists involved in his killing.

Bindroo was a very well-known figure in Kashmir.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock over his killing and tweeted; “What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul”.

What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul. https://t.co/c29M0u2PUe — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2021

The PDP tweeted; “Murderous attack on ML Bindroo Ji has shaken the soul of Kashmir. He was a man of masses, the epitome of humanism. We vehemently condemn the dastardly attack in strongest possible terms”.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted; “The fatal attack against the owner of Bindroo medicates is outrageous and unacceptable. I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace”.