Kapil Sangwan gang member wanted in murder cases in Delhi, Haryana held

A member of the UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police based on secret information, it said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Amardeep, was wanted in a cheating case, registered at the Bindapur Police Station; a dacoity case at Dwarka Sec-23; and a case under sections of murder for killing a person named Surajbhan in Faridabad, Haryana.

“An input was received revealing that the suspect would visit Jharoda village in South West Delhi to meet his associates and acting on the input, a trap was laid on Tikri–Jharoda Road near the canal in Jharoda Kalan,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special cell) Amit Kaushik.

He said at around 5 pm, the suspect was seen walking near the canal and was subsequently overpowered.

Moreover, the cops recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three bullets from his possession, he added.

During interrogation, Amardeep confessed his involvement in three cases; a murder case of a witness in Faridabad, Haryana; and a case of MCOC Act and Arms Act case being investigated by the Crime Branch Unit.

Sources said Sangwan, a native of Najafgarh, operates his gang from the UK and is in conflict with Manjit Mahal gang, another criminal syndicate of the same area.

He also claimed responsibility for the broad daylight murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rathi, who was gunned down last year in February in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, a bordering town of Najafgarh.

The arrest will help in getting clues about the extortion racket being run by the syndicate and probable targets on the gang’s list, if any, said another police official.