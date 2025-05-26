Kapil Mishra unveils grand revamp plan for Model Town’s Naini lake

Delhi’s Minister of Development and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, visited Naini Lake in North Delhi’s Model Town on Monday to assess its current condition and announced a comprehensive plan for its restoration and beautification.

In an effort to promote tourism and recreation, Mishra proposed the introduction of LED-lit shikara boats and small cafés with seating capacities of 15–20 people—ideal for family gatherings and small events.

To improve security, the entire premises will be equipped with CCTV cameras. Additional attractions, such as water scooters and gondola boats, will also be introduced to enhance the site’s appeal.

The Naini Lake, operated by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), is set to undergo a major transformation under the minister’s directives.

Instructions were issued for preparing a detailed plan to beautify the lake and attract more tourists.

This includes the repair and revival of the iconic musical dancing fountain, as well as the installation of a state-of-the-art laser show on the island at the lake’s center—promising a unique visual experience for visitors.

Two new LED-lit fountains are also proposed, capable of spraying water up to 20 feet high and 30 feet wide, further enhancing the lake’s aesthetic charm.

The minister added that a pneumatic system will be installed to create artificial waves in the water, not only to boost oxygen levels in the lake but also to enhance its visual appeal.

To promote cultural engagement, Mishra directed the DTTDC and the Delhi Tourism Department to jointly develop a proposal for organizing an annual “Naini Lake Festival” during the winter season. The existing cafeteria will also be upgraded to help boost revenue for the Tourism Department.

Mishra emphasized that these development efforts aim not only to provide visitors with a refreshing and memorable experience but also to promote ecological balance and sustainable tourism.