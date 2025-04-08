Kapil Mishra directs officials to timely resolve water-logging, traffic woes

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of Khajuri Chowk in east Delhi, along with Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, N.E. Delhi’s MP Manoj Tiwari, and Ghonda MLA Ajay Mahawar, with regard to development work and other civic woes in the area.

During the inspection, Mishra issued detailed directives to officials for the comprehensive development of the Khajuri Khas area, focusing on hassle free traffic near the busy Khajuri Chowk.

Advertisement

Mishra also gave instructions with regard to the beautification works in the region, and also to address other critical civic concerns.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the minister directed concerned officials to promptly resolve the persistent water-logging problems plaguing the Khajuri Police Station and Sabhapur areas.

Notably, since long, this region has been grappling with severe traffic congestion, encroachments, and water-logging issues.

Speaking during the inspection, Mishra said, “The government is taking people’s issues seriously. Large-scale efforts are underway to address traffic jams, water-logging, and poor road conditions.”

He said that public cooperation is also essential for Delhi’s development, while informed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given clear instructions to officials to prepare a report on the condition of all key roads at the earliest and accelerate development works.

Mishra expressed that he personally intends to visit various areas to assess the situation on the ground, and earlier, as well during the end of February, he had visited the area, and closely examined the local issues.

The minister engaged in detailed discussions with officials regarding traffic congestion and damaged roads, and reiterated that relieving the public from the burden of poor roads is a top priority for the Delhi government led by CM Gupta.

The minister issued explicit instructions to officials to repair broken roads at the earliest, and stressed, “Basic issues like sewerage and water supply must be resolved immediately. The government’s priority is to make Delhi clean, beautiful, and developed,” he added.