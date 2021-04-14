Delhi Transport and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The information was shared by the minister himself on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

Gahlot is the third minister from the Delhi government’s cabinet to contract the Covid-19. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tested positive earlier. Both had been admitted to the hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Sources said that Gehlot has not taken the vaccines against Covid-19. While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the other Cabinet ministers are yet to get the jab.

In the last two days, the city has added over 20,000 Covid-19 cases. The health experts attribute the reason for the surge to the presence of a more “infectious strain”.

AIIMS, New Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has said stated that people not adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and the circulation of highly infectious strains of SARS-COV-2 could be the primary reasons behind the surge in coronavirus infections in India.

He also warned that if the situation is not reversed, then the galloping infection rate will eventually cause a huge strain on the country’s healthcare system.