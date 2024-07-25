Kailash Gahlot orders probe into bus accident

Taking note of a recent fatal accident involving a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the Special Commissioner of Transport.

He has asked that a report be submitted within a week. The report should include the reasons for such incidents as well as measures required to prevent future occurrences.

The Minister said, “The safety of our commuters is of utmost priority. We are committed to identifying the root causes of these accidents and implementing effective solutions to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. Immediate action will be taken based on the findings of the enquiry. Lives getting lost either due to mechanical failure or negligence of drivers cannot be condoned.”

Advertisement

The order for the inquiry follows a tragic incident on July 22, where a 45-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured when a DTC electric bus collided with a metro pillar in the Punjabi Bagh area. The sudden braking of the bus also caused an auto rickshaw to collide with it from behind, resulting in injuries to its occupants, as per an official statement.

“In order to stop such incidents, the Delhi government is also considering procuring driving simulators for driver training, implementing an Aadhaar-based attendance system for drivers, and conducting breathalyzer tests before the start of duty. Additionally, drivers will be allowed to work with only one concessionaire,” it said.

The Transport Department will also engage NGOs to provide proper training and sensitisation for drivers, it added.