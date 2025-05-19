Juvenile held for stabbing 29-year-old man to death in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar

A team of the Delhi Police apprehended a juvenile for his alleged involvement in a case of stabbing a 29-year-old youth to death in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar area in northwest of the city, police said on Monday.

According to police officers, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, at around 03:15 am, they were informed by the authorities of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital about three injured identified as Kawaljeet Singh (29 years), Baljeet Kaur (23 years), and Kamal Kumar (47 years).

The hospital authorities added that Kawaljeet Singh succumbed to the multiple stab injuries he sustained during his treatment by a medical team.

A police team reached the hospital and initiated an investigation into the case.

While probing the matter, they recorded the statement of Baljeet Kaur, sister of deceased Singh, who is an eyewitness to the incident. She said, “The assailants who attacked my brother repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.”

“I tried to intervene, but then both of them ran towards the Gurudwara. After stabbing my brother, they attacked me and Kamal Kumar before fleeing the spot,” she added.

Based on the statement of one of the victims, a case was registered at the Khyala police station, and an investigation into the case was taken up by the police team.

During the course of investigation, the police were enlightened about the unresolved altercation that occurred a few months before this incident.

Nearly 4-5 months ago, Kaur’s brother slapped one, Aashu, a resident of Raghubir Nagar for abusing her sister. Aashu teamed up with his friends to avenge the humiliation. This led to a confrontation between them and Kawaljeet.

Although one of the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) has been apprehended by the police team, they are yet to get their hands on the co-accused in the case, a senior officer asserted.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), and further inquiry into this case is underway, the cops, a senior officer, further stated.